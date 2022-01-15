McCall Winter Carnival celebrating 56 years, Mardi Gras Parade canceled

The McCall Winter Carnival is set to begin Jan. 28 but the Mardi Gras Parade is canceled.

The theme for the 2022 event is "Return to Our Roots", organizers of the event announced Friday. The Carnival will run from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6.

Several precautions will be put into place due to the COVID-19 surge, including the parade cancelation.

McCall Area Chamber spokesperson McKenzie Kraemer said in a news release the parade was canceled due to the large concentration of people it draws to one location.

"The Mardi Gras Parade is a huge undertaking for our community. Many agencies work together to coordinate, close the highway, and direct traffic, among other things," Kraemer said in the release. "Unfortunately, with the Omicron variant surge peaking, we don't have the resources to spare."

Some indoor events may also be canceled or modified. Anyone planning to attend the event is encouraged to check the Carnival's webpage for updates.

"If you are coming to Carnival, then you know how special this event is," Kraemer said. "We are working hard to honor the tradition of Carnival while prioritizing health and safety in an everchanging pandemic."

Attendees are also asked to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask in crowded locations, social distance and stay home when feeling sick.