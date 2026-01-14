‘Words for 3rds’ program put a dictionary in the hands of every Kuna 3rd grader

KUNA, Idaho — Every third grader in the Kuna School District now has a dictionary to call their own, thanks to a decades-old literacy program from the Kuna Grange.

“Today we are bringing words for 3rds to your classroom,” volunteers told students as they passed out books to kids.

Michele Gumm, with the Kuna Grange who helps lead the effort, said the distribution comes at a key time in the students’ education.

“Third graders spend first, second learning to read. Now they're expanding on that, retaining what they read and learning to research facts and more information,” Gumm said.

The “Words for 3rds” program aims to promote literacy by giving children access to new words and facts. This year they gave more that 460 dictionaries to students.

“I think it's just gonna be really helpful in our life,” one student said.

“If I don't know how to spell a word, I can spell it in here,” another added.

A third student smiled as they flipped through the pages, pointing out “the longest word in the English language.”

The program has been running for more than 20 years, and Gumm said it is still a hit with students.

“Even this day and age, where books are kind of taking a backseat to handheld devices, they get so excited,” Gumm said.

She added that giving children something physical to read still matters.

“I think it's so important to actually have something in your hand and have to kind of know how to spell it — not just say it — get an idea of how to spell it so you can find it,” Gumm said.

One student noted, “If we keep them safe, we're allowed to keep them, bring them to high school. Take them home.”

“Without her local sponsors, this wouldn't be possible, and we're so appreciative and thankful to them for this,” Gumm added.

Here is the list of local sponsors and donors who helped cover the cost of the dictionaries:

Arctic Circle, Mayor Joe Stear, J&M Sanitation, Enrique's Restaurant, Edward Jones (Chris Mayes); Kuna UPS Store #5867; Rob Morris #63 OEA; Kuna Mason Initial Point Lodge; Sheri & Jim Russell; Kuna Machine Shop; Tewalt Livestock; Elite Trailer Care LLC; Marie Durant; the Snow Cone Shack LLC; Indian Creek Ross PTA; The Ash Family; and Kuna Grange #59 members.