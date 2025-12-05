Big readers club: Lincoln students get free books thanks to Idaho News 6 and Scripps donations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Every student at Lincoln Elementary School recently had the opportunity to select five free books each during a special book fair made possible by donations from Idaho News 6 employees and the Scripps Howard Foundation.

Idaho News 6's Lorien Nettleton joined Mrs. Whitworth's fourth-grade class in the library as students excitedly browsed through their options. The enthusiasm was infectious as children discovered stories that captured their imaginations.

Watch to learn what these books mean to the students —

At the Book Fair with Lincoln 4th Graders

"I'm getting the Babysitter Club because one day I want to actually do babysitting," one student explained while clutching her selection.

For these fourth-graders, reading has become a core part of their education, and the book fair provided a moment where students could sharpen their skills while reading for enjoyment.

"I personally do not care what it is as long as they're reading, and the more interested they are in these kinds of books, the more growth they have in their reading ability," Whitworth told Idaho News 6.

The beauty of the event was that students could choose whatever interested them, regardless of genre. One wrestling fan was thrilled to find a WWE book, calling it her favorite. Another student selected a story about a homeless kitten, explaining her love for cute books and cats.

Several higher education studies have found that when children select their own books, they are more likely to enjoy reading and score higher on comprehension tests. The Scripps Howard Fund’s partnership with Scholastic Books ensures children get to do just that.

RELATED | If You Give A Child A Book

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.