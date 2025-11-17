Parents and skaters say Kuna Skatepark isn’t built for beginners — upgrades needed at the aging park

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna Skatepark is usually full of teens on scooters, bikes and skateboards, but some parents and skaters say it’s no place for beginners — and they want to see changes.

“It’s like a professional bowl,” said Jeff Coiner, a Kuna resident who has been skating for decades. Coiner is teaching his son Declan how to ride a scooter in a skatepark setting, but believes the Kuna Skatepark is far too advanced for young kids.

“Too dangerous, way too dangerous. The walls are too steep,” said Coiner. “Like right there, that’s dangerous — he could fall."

Instead of using the Kuna Skatepark, Coiner drives his son to Meridian’s Discovery Park, which he says is safer and better designed for young riders.

“We have so many little kids in this area and Kuna is growing up so fast and it would just be amazing to see something like that in my hometown,” Coiner said.

Other riders share similar thoughts.

“It’s a more expert–intermediate track. If you can jump it’s good,” said Jonny Deming, who comes to the skatepark every day after school. Deming says he and other teens find most of the park challenging.

“There’s a lot of us out here who don’t have the ability to really do much in this park,” Deming said.

He’d like to see upgrades to the more than 20-year-old facility.

“At the very least extend the skatepark a little bit, make it a little easier for some kids to come here,” Deming said.

12 year-old Kaiden Beightol also suggested repairs.

“I feel like they should upgrade it a little bit, like patch up some spots because I know there’s a spot in there — I don’t quite remember where — but it’s where it’s a big divot,” Beightol said.

For advanced riders, the park’s deep bowl and advanced features remain a draw.

“This is one of my favorite parks to come to for the type of skating I like to do,” said Bill Millward. “The top of the bowl, definitely expert, but actually if you want to try and learn the transition at the bottom, it is very gentle and you can learn how to pump and stuff in there.”

The City says they haven't received any public comments voicing concerns that the skatepark is dangerous or for experts only.

Riders interviewed suggested improvements such as adding a fence around the bowl, lights for night riding, grass or asphalt around the main features, a restroom, a drinking fountain and more beginner-friendly terrain.

City officials said improving the skatepark is on their to-do list but did not specify what upgrades might be made or when they could happen.

Read the full statement from the city: