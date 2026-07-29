KUNA, Idaho — Kuna’s Fire Station 2 is starting to take shape and is one step closer to improving response times for residents living south of the railroad tracks.

“It’s a tremendous upgrade," said Kuna Fire Chief T.J. Lawrence. "There’s a lot of new features that we don’t have at station one."

He says the new station was designed with future growth in mind.

“And this station here was built and designed not only for today but also for 5-10-15 and 20 years from now, so it’ll be something that will sustain growth as well as far as we start growing our administration," said Lawrence.

WATCH: Get an inside look at the new Kuna Station 2

New Kuna Fire Station 2 starts to take shape on the south side of town

The new station will include additional offices, double-deep bays for engines and equipment, living quarters, a small training grounds and upgraded equipment, including an improved exhaust system.

RELATED | Kuna residents weigh in as fire department merger proposal moves forward

Lawrence said the station will also serve as a place for community interaction once it opens.

The station’s location is another key factor for the department.

Idaho News 6

“There’s always a concern of emergency resources getting on the other side of the tracks from the north side to the south side because of the train that can block some of the crossings there," Lawrence explained.

ALSO READ | Kuna Fire trains for swift water rescues ahead of busy summer on Indian Creek

Kuna’s current fire station is located north of the railroad tracks. Lawrence noted passing trains can sometimes delay firefighters from reaching emergencies on the south side of town.

“Trying to provide aid and then being stopped was pretty frustrating at times because you know that those people are needing some help and you just can’t get there because the train is blocking your path," Lawrence said.

Once Station 2 opens, the department plans to split the six firefighters on duty between both stations to help reduce response times.

“But also, there’s a lot of development that’s gonna continue to happen on the south side of town as well," said Lawrence.

Station 2 is expected to be completed and staffed by October.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.