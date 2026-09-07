KUNA, Idaho — Fifty stars and thirteen stripes make up the American flag we recognize today, but the flag has gone through dozens of design versions over the past 250 years.

A display in Kuna’s Valor neighborhood showcased every American flag in U.S. history, giving visitors a chance to walk through the evolution of the nation’s banner.



WATCH: See the unique display in Valor

Kuna neighbors spend Labor Day packing up a unique display of 250 American flags

Chris Johnston spearheaded the project with the help of developers, HOAs and neighbors.

“And I just said this is what we need to have in our community,” Johnston said “The community is geared around honoring veterans, honoring our nations rich history."

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A group of neighbors spent their Labor Day helping to take down the hundreds of flags for the season.

“It’s really emotional and we all just, it’s an honor. It’s a privilege. It’s an honor and a privilege exactly,” Lynn Bailey said while helping take down the display alongside Bob Winter.

The display featured 250 flags, each accompanied by tags explaining facts about the year and flag design.

“And then, as you snake your way through, you can literally take a walk through United States history through the flags,” Johnston said.

All 27 different flag designs were spotlighted, including the nation’s first flag.

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“This is the grand union flag that was flown in 1776. You may notice that there is a British flag in the corner there,” Johnston said.

“One interesting thing about Betsy Ross’s flag is it was never an official flag of the United States, it was a great sales job by her family. But it did fly as our flag for 17 years,” Johnston added. He hopes the display serves as an educational tool for the community.

“It just makes you proud to be an American and see all the flags displayed from 1776 to today,” Curtis Elke said.

Although the 250 flag display was taken down on Labor Day for the year, the display will return next year with 251 flags near the Fourth of July.

Valor is a Gold Star Community built in part to honor John Barbonus' legacy.