Warhawk Air Museum receives $500K grant honoring fallen Idaho soldier

NAMPA, Idaho — Nearly 20 years after Idaho soldier John Borbonus was killed in Iraq, his legacy is continuing to serve fellow veterans.

The Borbonus Family Foundation, created in his honor, announced a $500,000 grant Tuesday to the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa.

WATCH: One Idaho soldier’s legacy continues to serve fellow veterans

Warhawk Air Museum receives $500K grant honoring Idaho soldier John Borbonus

The museum says the unrestricted gift is its largest ever and will help cover operating costs as it continues to grow.

Executive Director Carson Spear says grants of this size often come with requirements to fund a specific project, but the Borbonus Family Foundation instead asked to use the funds where they are most needed.

Warhawk leaders say the funding will help preserve veterans' stories and continue programs like the Kilroy Coffee Klatch, which brings together veterans from different generations each month.

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Vietnam veteran Emil Berry says the museum is more than a place to display history.

“It brings back memories, and also it helps the veteran, helps the military personnel. It’s just a special, very special establishment,” Berry said.

Borbonus’ sister, Alexa Borbonus, says Warhawk already preserves part of her brother’s story through a display dedicated to his service.

“The Warhawk Museum, they have a special place in our hearts," Alexa Borbonus said. "They have John’s case on display now, and they provide a safe space for all our veterans in Idaho.”

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Sen. Jim Risch, who attended Tuesday’s announcement, said museums like Warhawk remind people that “freedom isn’t free” and help future generations appreciate the sacrifices made by those who served.

Following the announcement, the Borbonus family also donated John Borbonus’ challenge coin and the KIA bracelet worn by his family to Warhawk’s bar display, adding another piece of his legacy to the museum.

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