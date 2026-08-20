KUNA, Idaho — Students at Fremont Middle School now have brand-new benches to sit on, thanks to seniors in Kuna High School’s advanced welding and fabrication class.

“We noticed that their benches here are getting a little rundown, so we fixed up some new ones so that they’d have nicer benches here,” said Kuna High Senior Live Reece.

WATCH | See how Kuna Seniors replace the old worn out benches at Fremont Middle

Kuna High welding class builds new benches for Fremont Middle School

The students worked on and off on the project for about a year, building the benches from scratch as part of a hands-on learning experience.

“They’re just like the tubing, and then we had to weld some caps on, which we had to cut out with a little laser plasma cutter,” said Reece.

Students also learned how to use new tools while removing the old benches and installing the new ones at Fremont Middle.

“Yeah, I remember, they weren’t the best benches, so I’m happy to replace them,” Kuna High Senior Stockton Taylor said.

Taylor attended Fremont Middle from sixth through eighth grade and said he's excited to help improve his old school, which his younger brother now attends.

“For me, I think it’s cool cause like, if I ever come back here, I can be like, oh I built those benches when I was a senior in high school, and I think it’s just a good memory,” Taylor said.

All of the students involved are seniors in Kuna High’s advanced welding and fabrication class, which helps teach them real-world skills they can utilize after they graduate.

“Somebody could look at it and be like it’s a bench...what it really represents, though, is a group of teachers and a group of really dedicated kids who are giving back to their community and using all the college and career readiness skills in order to make that happen, and that’s exactly what we want,” Kuna School District Superintendent Marcus Myers said.

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