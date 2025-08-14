The Kuna Arts and History Center, located near the end of the Kuna Greenbelt, features two new exhibits — one highlights a local artist, the other focuses on the area's rich agricultural history.

"Here at the center, we're looking to foster shared experiences with other people who visit," said Leah Torres, Curator at the Kuna Arts and History Center, which opened last year.

The center rotates new exhibits every few months, and admission is free for all visitors.

Kuna Arts and History Center showcases local art and agricultural history

"It's just kind of bolstering arts and history so that they really connect with the broader community in Kuna," Torres said.

One of the current exhibits is a solo showcase by artist Mary Gardiner called "The Artist Lens." Gardiner, an expressionist and plein air painter in Boise, showcases works in several styles and mediums.

The second exhibit, "Tools and Toil," explores Kuna's agricultural history. The exhibit includes references to a massive rabbit hunt in 1910, the area's past as a hub for apple orchards, and how Kuna was once home to the world's second largest steer — plus much more.

"It's hard to find databases of information just regarding Kuna, so it's nice to have our sort of themed exhibits," Torres said. "It's just nice to hear people say that they hadn't heard this information before and were able to see it here."

The center is currently seeking new artists to feature in exhibits planned for 2026.

"We're just looking to get any artist we can in here since we just started getting the word out that we have a lot of space for artists to exhibit," Torres added.

Both current exhibits will remain on display until October, after which new art and history spotlights will open to the public.

The center is open Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

You can find out more about the Kuna Arts and History Center here.

