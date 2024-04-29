How Porter St, in Kuna, got its name

KUNA, Idaho — The dedicated school district employee was a coach and custodian. His legacy lives on through this street and countless memories of those he positively impacted.



After watching the interview with the oldest known KHS alumni, Terry reached Idaho News 6.

“Go get Joe, he knows everything,” said Terry Aman. He's keeping his grandfather, Joe Porter's, legacy alive.

“His life was really a good testament of what you can do when you follow your passion. And his passion[s] was baseball, softball, and loving on the kids,” said Aman.

Shortly after the beloved coach and school custodian Joe Porter passed away in 1980, the school district decided to name a street after him.

“Who’s dedicated and loyal employee to the school district for many many years, the school wanted to show in some small way the amount of influence that Mr. Porter had on the students of the Kuna School System,” said Aman.

Aman and his siblings went to Indian Creek Elementary when their grandpa Joe was the custodian.

"It was great that grandpa was the custodian that everybody loved. Also when I got sick, I'd come in the door and [say], 'Grandpa I need your help!' and at that point, he'd turn from a janitor to a grandpa," Aman added.

After seeing the first interview I did with Bonnie Compton Jerome, the oldest living Kuna High School graduate, Aman reached out to me to connect with her, hoping to sit down and share memories of his grandfather.

"Every year for his birthday, he'd bring the kids in and give them all candy bars," Aman told me.

“He was the nicest guy,” said Jermone.

Since Bonnie played softball at Kuna High School when Joe Porter was coaching, she and Terry shared stories, like when her team went to the 1939 National Championships in Chicago.

“Bonnie Compton, centerfield” said Aman.

Terry also showing Bonnie memorabilia she hadn’t seen in 80 years -- if at all.

“Here’s the ball you used back in Chicago,” said Aman.

“Oh really?” said Jerome.

To this day, Joe’s softball legacy lives on through his great-great-granddaughter, Michella.