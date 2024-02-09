Oldest known Kuna High School Alumna, Bonnie Jerome, reflects on school in the 1940s

KUNA, Idaho — Kuna High School is celebrating 100 years! In efforts to reflect on the countless memories, the Kuna School Board connected Bonnie Jerome, Meridian resident and the oldest known living KHS Alumna with Kuna Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke.

“One thing I liked about Kuna is every morning, we all went into the auditorium, and everyone put their hand [over their heart] and stood still. Then one of the teachers read scripture from the Bible and we had a prayer. We got up and went to our class peacefully, we were good kids.” Bonnie Jerome Compton

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

I’m your Kuna Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke. As Kuna High School celebrates 100 years, I sat down with Bonnie Jerome, who also turned 100 this year. She's the oldest known living KHS Alumna and we talked about what high school was like back in the 1940s.

“It was .24 cents a gallon for gas," said Bonnie Jerome.

Bonnie Jerome is the oldest known alumna from Kuna High School. When she was in high school, Bonnie, ‘Compton’ then, played multiple sports.

“You didn’t only play softball, you played volleyball, what else were you involved in? asked Kuna Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke.

“Well there was no basketball at that time we didn’t have a place to play, or we would have been good on that," said Jerome.

Some of Bonnie’s fondest memories were on the field, playing shortstop alongside her fellow teammates.

“I had a good eye for baseball. I was the 4th batter, that meant 'clean up.' I don’t wanna brag but I was pretty good. We had a good bunch of girls," said Jerome.

After graduation, Bonnie settled in Meridian and has called it home ever since.

“2 weeks after I graduated, I got a job at the old creamery, Meridian Creamery. My husband was overseas in the war, he wasn’t my husband then. After he got back we got married," said Jerome.

Bonnie’s late husband Mark Jerome also graduated from KHS, two years before her, in 1940.

“We went to high school together, and we went to the Baptist church together, that’s where we kinda met," said Jerome.

Bonnie says she had just under 40 seniors in her graduating class, a stark contrast to the hundreds of seniors graduating nowadays.

While Bonnie shared memories with me and her family at the house, current KHS student, Theo, also stopped by to bring her a gift, a century in the making.

“It was so nice to meet you," said Bonnie Jerome.

“It was nice to meet you too,” said Theo.