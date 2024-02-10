KUNA, Idaho — The Friday pep assembly celebrated hundreds of alumni, current students, and faculty.



The first brick-and-mortar KHS was built in 1924, before then, the school was held in a tent.

Dorris Wheeler graduated in 1947, and several of her family members also attended KHS, including Makayla Wilson, current senior and great-granddaughter to Wheeler.

A CELEBRATION A CENTURY IN THE MAKING! here at Kuna High School, where current students, alumni, faculty, and even the mayor all came together for a pep assembly to celebrate 100 years of Kuna High School.

Hundreds of Kavemen alumni gathered in the Kuna High School gym to celebrate 100 years.

One of those being Dorris Wheeler, class of 1947. The crowd cheering as they remember her school superlative title of “Best Legs.”

“My advice would be to just keep steady, and keep their grades up,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler was the first woman to serve on the school board, back in the 70s.

“We were building schools, grade schools, and things were pretty peaceful,” said Wheeler.

She has had several family members go through Kuna schools after her. Like her son Ted who also served on the school board.

“Our three children graduated Kuna, and our 8 grandchildren, we all live in Kuna!” said Ted Wheeler.

As well as Maykla Wilson, Dorris’ great-granddaughter who is currently a senior at KHS.

“My grandparents had a farm, they have been in Kuna forever. So I just want to thank them for sticking with it and for me to have the ability to enjoy the same things they enjoyed is beyond amazing,” said Wilson.

Dorris Wheeler wasn’t the first in her family to attend KHS. Her mother attended back when school was held in a tent.

“It’s pretty neat isn’t it that we all grew up in this little town, but it isn’t really little anymore,” said Wheeler.

I also had the chance to say hi to Bonnie Jerome, who shared her high school memories with me ahead of the assembly, "Once a Kaveman, always a Kaveman," said Jerome.

And as for the next 100 years of KHS?

“I think it will be 100 times better because it will be in a hundred years,” said Wilson.