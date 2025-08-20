KUNA, Idaho — Kuna students are headed back to classrooms Thursday with several new changes in place across the district, including redrawn school boundaries, reopened facilities and new policies.

"It's fun to have people back in the buildings and to just be able to connect with families and connect with kids, we're always excited for these days," said Jason Reddy, Assistant Superintendent at the Kuna School District.

The district has redrawn school boundaries after Silver Trail and Reed elementary schools exceeded capacity last year.

"Last year was pretty tight in these buildings. We were able to distribute some of that load over to Hubbard this year with that rezoning," Reddy said.

The rezoning brings about 80 more students to Hubbard Elementary this year, according Brian Graves, Assistant Superintendent with the Kuna School District.

WATCH: Hear from both Kuna assistant superintendents about changes this school year

Here's what's new this year at Kuna Schools as kids head back to classrooms

Graves explained that many of those students will learn in the Hubbard Annex, which was closed last year after a levy to help repair the building's roof failed.

"It was starting to show a lot of wear, it was also dropping some water inside. So that was part of our levy that wasn't able to pass," Graves said.

Funding from House Bills 292 and 521 provided the district with money to repair and reopen the Hubbard Annex, along with making upgrades at schools across the district.

"We definitely celebrate that legislation that did pass that to give Kuna school district, all school districts that money to fix things, to build things, to repair," Graves said.

Along with those repairs, more changes this school year include:



New principals at Silver Trail Elementary and Kuna Middle Schools

A ban on cell phone use during class time for high school students

Early release on Wednesdays for middle school students

New teachers in classrooms all across the district

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.