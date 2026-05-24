Roads closed as crews work to combat Moore Fire that has burned 1,500 acres

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A fire near Kuna off Swan Falls Road has burned 1,500 acres, according to BLM Idaho Fire.

Crews with Boise Unit Fire responded to the scene at 3:28 p.m. on Saturday, May 23.

The fire is being referred to as the Moore Fire and is being ruled a human-caused fire, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

Containment is projected for 9:00 p.m. Saturday, though times may change based on active fire activity.

Road closures are in effect from West Victory Lane south to Dedication Point, BLM Idaho Fire said in a Facebook post.

ACSO says that neighbors recreating in the Swan Falls area are safe, but to avoid the active fire area. Swan Falls Road is the only access route in and out of the area, so drivers should expect delays until the closure is lifted.

Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke is heading to the scene.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story.