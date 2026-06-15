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Fire in Kuna near Pleasant Valley Road estimated at 700 acres

Breaking News - Wildfire Alert
Idaho News 6
Breaking News - Wildfire Alert
Posted

KUNA, Idaho — Fire officials are estimating Kuna's PV Fire at 700 acres.

The fire was first reported at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 14. IDL reports that the fire, located at S Pleasant Valley Rd and W Kuna Mora Rd, is human-caused.

Kuna Neighborhood Reporter Brady Caskey is headed to the scene. Idaho News 6 will provide more updates as more information becomes available.

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Meet your Kuna reporter Brady Caskey