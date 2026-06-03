KUNA, Idaho — A Kuna event venue and dozens of local vendors are still dealing with the damage after last week’s 60+ mph winds wreaked havoc on their outdoor market.

Local vendor Trish Crawfurd, who owns A House Upon the Rock, said the scene at Macie's Nook and Cranny Barn Boutique quickly turned chaotic.

“As the winds just kept going, we just finally had to give up,” Crawfurd said, “[I] just watched everything start blowing away and I just sat and cried.”

WATCH: Hear from vendors and see the chaos as extreme winds wreaked havoc on the Kuna outdoor market

Blown away — Kuna vendors count losses after wind storm destroys outdoor market

Crawfurd sells homemade soaps at small vendor markets and could only watch as the storm blew away her products and her commercial-grade pop-up tent.

“It’s amazing no one was injured,” she said.

“We had about 2 minutes of warning and then it was on us,” vendor John Spradlin said.

Misty and John Spradlin, of Country Caramels, also lost products and a tent in the storm.

“There was a lot of shock, you know, I think people were looking around and just seeing just stuff strewn everywhere," Spradlin added, "Their tents had been mangled."

Joanna Morgan, with Opdolow — a company that helps promote small markets like this one — said the scale of the damage was significant.

“There were like, I think, 76 vendors. That’s a lot of tents. That’s a lot of canopies,” Morgan said.

Some vendors told Idaho News 6 they lost a few hundred dollars’ worth of goods and equipment, while others estimate losses upwards of $1,000.

After hearing about the devastation, Morgan said Opdolow is now looking for sponsors to help replace tables and tents for vendors affected by the storm. If you'd like to help, fill out the contact form here.

“We need to do something to help these guys," Morgan added. "They lost a lot.”

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