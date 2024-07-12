A look inside Kuna's new Boys and Girls Club, 18 years in the making

KUNA, Idaho — After years of hard work, the new Kuna Boys and Girls Club location will soon open for kids. The Boys and Girls Club is holding a grand opening event for the public Friday, July 12th at 1:30 PM at the new facility.



The club will officially open for kids on Monday, July 15th.

The new facility features a variety of specialized rooms ranging from a game room and tech labs to an art studio and teen center.

More information about the Ada County Boys and Girls Club can be found here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“It’s going to have a very strong impact on our children here, I hope a stronger impact than what we even know," says Cori.

For Cori Norton, this project holds a special place in her heart.

“Oh I am ecstatic, I’ve been very emotional today. I walked into a room and I cry because I’m not sad, I’m happy. I’m so happy for the kids," says Norton.

She has been working for years to make this happen as the Kuna Unit Director for the Boys and Girls Club.

Idaho News 6 tagged along in January during the start of the construction of the new facility. Now that it’s complete, the building features a variety of specialized rooms ranging from game rooms and tech labs to an art studio and teen center.

“We’ve never had a teen center in Kuna and that is so important to have that for our teens here, a safe place for them to want to be," says Norton.

“Now we’re able to serve youth from zero all the way up to 18 years old," says Tim O’Donnell, the Director of Marketing for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County.

He tells me that a portion of the new facility is dedicated to childcare.

“Here we have the ability to serve youth from 0 up to 5 years old. We’ve already become almost one of the biggest daycares in the Kuna area, just by having this one wing available," says O’Donnell.

It costs $35 a week for parents to have their kids be members at the club. The new location already has over 300 kids enrolled with more than 70 on the waitlist.

“We do offer scholarships for those families who can’t afford the $35 a week. Nobody is going to be turned away,” added Norton.

“This is not due to anyone else’s efforts, but the community… Even though our name is on the door outside, the reality of it is this belongs to Kuna,” says O’Donnell.