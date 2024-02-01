Under Construction: New Kuna Boys & Girls Club facility will provide more space and care for kids

KUNA, Idaho — The Boys & Girls Club of Ada County celebrated the progress of construction on the new Kuna facility with a truss signing this week. The organization has reached its capacity at the Old 4th Street Gym in downtown Kuna and has even had to turn kids away.



Completion of the Boys & Girls Club in Kuna will provide affordable, safe places for 1,300 children and teens in a community that truly needs it.

The current club is only able to serve elementary-aged students. The new facility will serve 0 through 18-year-old kids with a special Teen Center.

Giraffe Laugh will also have an Early Learning Center at the site.

Learn more at the Kuna Capital Campaign website.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

I’m your Kuna Neighborhood Reporter here at the sight of the new Boys & Girls Club for Kuna. Now crews are outside working hard as the building is clearly still under construction. The staff and kids alike are very excited for all of the opportunities that this building will hold.

The new Boys & Girls Club facility in Kuna is well on its way to welcoming hundreds of kids through its doors.

“I get so excited over this, sometimes I get kind of emotional and start tearing up. The kids are so excited because they feel the excitement from us," director Cori Norton said.

Norton is the Kuna Boys & Girls Club director and she knows just how much the community needs the new space.

“So currently we have about 157 kids enrolled, in a two-room gym, at the old 4th Street gym. Here we’ll have a 27,000-square-foot facility," Norton said.

“That will be my office and then next to that will be my program director’s office, and then the Giraffe Laugh Director, so the three offices will be right there,” Norton said. She's grateful the new club will cater to kids from 0 to 18 years old, since their current facility’s size only allows for Kindergarten through 6th grade students.

“Kuna needs a teen center. I love the teens here in Kuna. And to have a place for them to come and be able to come and be a part of the Boys and Girls Club and be in that teen center will be amazing for them," she said.

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF ADA COUNTY

In addition, the site will have a Tech Lab, Art Room, and cafeteria.

“It’s just opening so many doors, and the kids are so excited," Norton said.

With the new facility still under construction, a ceremonial truss signing brought together local business and community leaders who helped make it happen.

“We all signed it and then they put it up there and it will be in the walls for forever. I just cannot thank everybody enough for this opportunity to be able to serve our kids here in Kuna, because they deserve it.”

Now when the new building does open in the summer, our team will be sure to bring you coverage on that event. I’m your Kuna Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke for Idaho News 6.