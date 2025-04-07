A fresh coat: Historic Kuna Grange repainted with the help of local businesses

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna Grange has been around for 115 years and is the oldest in Idaho. Recently the outside of the building featured plenty of peeling paint — but two local businesses banded together to change that.

Kuna Painting Services and Kuna Sherwin-Williams offered to get the Kuna Grange back in good shape for free with a few new coats of paint.

“Before there was tons of just peeled areas all over the siding," said Steven Grant, owner of Kuna Painting Services.

He is spending his weekend giving the Kuna Grange a much-needed upgrade.

“It’s such a damaged area," he said. “There’s an old roof on top that they just went on top of, so you have this weird edge. So it’s been many challenges for sure.”

After scraping off the peeling paint and power washing the building, a few coats of fresh paint are helping hide its age.

“Yeah, this one is definitely the oldest one we’ve had the pleasure of, you know, doing a restoration on,” said Grant.

The Kuna Sherwin-Williams donated 22 gallons of paint and other supplies needed to repaint the building.

Then they reached out to grant to see if he was up for the task, he gladly accepted and donated his time to do the job for free.

“We love our community; we want to help out as much as we can and when things like this come up, we’re ready to step up and do our part,” said Grant.

The Kuna Grange is a community-focused organization that hosts food drives, supports local agriculture programs like FFA and 4-H, makes sure every Kuna third grader has a dictionary, and generally looks for ways they can help the community of Kuna.

They told me they are beyond excited for the building’s fresh look.

“They’ve been super thankful, super excited to get some work done on this. They’re really passionate about the community and their involvement, so they’re happy to see it getting some love put on it,” said Grant.

The Kuna Grange gained 10 members since our last story highlighting the possible closure of the community-focused organization — which faced low member participation. They are still looking to welcome more.