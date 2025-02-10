Passing the torch: Kuna Grange seeks new members ahead of 115 year anniversary

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna Grange is looking for new active members to join the oldest Grange in Idaho. The Grange is approaching its 115-year anniversary, but it will be in danger of closing down for good if it doesn't get the influx of new members it needs.

"I mean, everybody has something special that they can give," says Michele Gumm, the Community Service Coordinator and Lecturer for the Kuna Grange.

She has been giving her time and energy to Granges for nearly 30 years.

"It means community. You know, Granges is such a big part of communities from day one and to now, you know, they're still out there supporting the communities. A lot of people don't know that," says Michele Gumm.

The Kuna Grange is the oldest active grange in Idaho and acts as a place for the community to gather to support one another through community service and involvement.

"I would love to see this building filled to capacity with people that care about the community of Kuna and want to, you know, want to put forth a little bit of effort and make a difference," says Kuna Grange President Robert Gumm.

The Grange hosts food drives, supports local agriculture programs like FFA and 4-H, ensures every Kuna third grader has a dictionary through their 'Words for Thirds' project, and generally looks for ways they can help the community of Kuna.

"Historically, the Kuna Grange has had a very active base," says Robert Gumm.

He says their active base of members has dwindled over time, and now they're looking for a new influx of active members ahead of their big anniversary.

"For this year, [the] 115th anniversary, we are making the big push to keep it alive, keep it viable," explains Robert Gumm.

"We've been around for 115 years, so sooner or later it comes time to pass that torch onto the next generation. It's just time for us to get the next generation in here of doers that have great and fresh ideas for the community," says Michele Gumm.

But if the Grange doesn't see new active members, it could mean the end of an era — more than a hundred years in the making.

"I really don't wanna see it go anywhere. I want to see it last for another 115 years. I won't, but maybe others can," says Robert Gumm.