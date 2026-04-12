76-year-old woman dead after ATV rolls down embankment at Initial Point

KUNA, Idaho — A 76-year-old woman is dead following an ATV crash at Initial Point in Kuna Saturday evening.

According to a press release from the Ada County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to a report of an ATV crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 11.

Preliminary information indicated that a 76-year-old woman and a 73-year-old woman were riding near the summit of Initial Point when the ATV rolled down an embankment.

The 76-year-old woman died at the scene, and the 73-year-old woman was life-flighted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

ACSO says their findings indicate there was no foul play, and they believe this incident to be accidental. The victim's identity has not been released.

Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.