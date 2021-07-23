Rally held outside St. Luke’s Magic Valley to stop COVID-19 vaccine mandate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Community members gathered around St Luke’s Magic Valley on Thursday afternoon to rally against a COIVD-19 vaccine mandate for medical workers.

The homemade signs were out, and the horns were honking. Pole line Road out in front of St Luke's in Twin Falls was filled with those who oppose the COVID 19 vaccination as a workplace requirement.

“I have been a nurse for 37 years and I think that I should have a choice in what I put in my own body,” said nurse and rally attendee Georgia MacGregor.

Thursday’s rally is following a decision made by Idaho's three largest healthcare systems to require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID- 19.

“It is still unprecedented in the United States of America for a government to dictate what happens to a citizen’s body,” said attendee Kendra, who asked to keep her last name private.

There is no statewide vaccine mandate in Idaho, but private companies are allowed to set vaccine requirements for employees.

“I feel very passionate that it should not be mandated for employees,” said Hallie Stokes, a hospital worker and rally attendee. “I want to support all of my fellow co-workers who feel the same way I do.”

This rally also follows the South Central Public Health District announcing a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks.

Since June, 94% of cases reported in South Central Idaho have been in residents without a COVID-19 vaccine.