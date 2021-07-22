'We have lost control': Idaho healthcare systems concerned about COVID-19 surge

IDAHO — Healthcare leaders from St. Luke's, Saint Alphonsus and Primary Health held a virtual press conference Thursday and the message was clear: another surge is here.

Doctors said they have seen double the number of COVID-19 patients in just two weeks. Officials predicted a surge because of the Fourth of July, but this is on top of what was expected.

Local health leaders are being firm and clear about our COVID-19 status in the Gem State.



“We have lost control, we are in another surge.” — Jake Garcia (@JakeGarciaTV) July 22, 2021

Nearly all new cases are in those who are unvaccinated but there are a few breakthrough cases. Healthcare leaders are also concerned about hospital capacity in the coming weeks as the surge of cases continues and hospitalizations are required.

Related: 'Neither side in that debate is correct': Are vaccine mandates unconstitutional?

Officials also talked about their decision for vaccine requirements for employees. They said despite protests outside, inside their institutions it's business as usual. Any concern has been about chronic health conditions and the vaccine that is most appropriate for them.