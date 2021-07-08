Saint Alphonsus to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

Trinity Health, the health system Saint Alphonsus is a member of, is requiring all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those doing business in its health care facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Saint Alphonsus said in a news release it will require vaccinations for all colleagues in Idaho and encourages vaccines for colleagues in Oregon. Oregon law does not allow healthcare employers from requiring vaccinations.

75% of Trinity Health employees have received at least one dose of the vaccine to date, according to the release.

“Safety is one of our core values and because of our commitment to providing safe care, ensuring our colleagues and providers are vaccinated is what is required at this time. We must trust the science and live up to our core values,” said Odette Bolano, President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System.

There will be a series of rolling deadlines, with all employees required to submit proof of vaccination by September 21, 2021. It hasn't been determined if a vaccine booster shot will be required annually, but if so, Saint Alphonsus says employees will also need to submit proof of the booster.

Exemptions are available for religious or health reasons and must be requested, documented and approved, according to the release. Saint Alphonsus says employees who do not meet the criteria for exemption and fail to show proof of vaccination will have their employment terminated.