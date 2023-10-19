More areas ready to reopen along the Snake River after quagga mussel treatment ends

FILL ME OUT — Now that the treatment phase of the quagga mussel abatement has come to an end, several areas are scheduled to reopen near the Snake River for recreators and outdoor enthusiasts.

Access to Centennial Park will reopen at 6:00am on Friday, October 20. Access to the river is still closed, but the park itself will be available for use.

Beginning Monday, October 23 at 6:00am, all access to Murtaugh Lake, Salmon Falls Dam, and Cedar Creek Reservoir will reopen.

On Thursday, October 19, the highwater mark from Highway 46 Bridge upstream to, and including, the partial bridge structure in the Snake River at the bottom of Yingst Grade was reopened for public access.

The hot wash station at the Visitor's Center is still open for any watercraft and gear that was in the affected area of the Snake within 30 days of the discovery of the mussels. Quagga mussel larvae were first detected in Idaho waterways in September of this year.

Continuing to clean, drain, and dry all watercraft and gear after using any of Idaho's waterways is vital to keep our water healthy and accessible for all.