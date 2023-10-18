Parts of Snake River reopening after quagga mussel treatment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is opening parts of the Snake River to the public again after its initial treatment to rid the water of quagga mussel larvae.

On Thursday, October 19 at 12:01 a.m. the highwater mark from Highway 46 Bridge upstream to, and including, the partial bridge structure in the Snake River at the bottom of Yingst Grade will be opened back up for public access.

In conjunction with Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG), this also means that hunting, fishing, and trapping will be allowed in this portion of the Snake River.

"The decision to reopen the section of the river was not taken lightly, but we understand the importance of providing river access in the area," said ISDA Deputy Director Lloyd Knight.

ISDA says that copper levels are significantly decreasing in the river already. They also are not detecting any additional copper in the river system beyond what was added for the treatment of the invasive species. IDFG is monitoring and addressing fish and plant mortality as it occurs. Thus far, all sturgeon that have died and risen to the surface have been stocked sturgeon.

It is unclear how long until ISDA reopens all of the Snake River to public access. Their treatment of invasive quagga mussels began on October 3 and ended on October 13.