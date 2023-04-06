Local middle school quiz bowl team preps for national competition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The O'Leary Cubs Middle School quiz bowl team members are preparing their minds for The National Science Bowl in Washington D.C.

Their most recent regional quiz bowl win qualified them to compete on April 27 in our Nation's capital. After not scoring any points in the first half and being down 0-50, the Cubs had an almost perfect second half, outscoring their opponent 90-60 for the win.

The team's coaches, Jomarie Connor and Cara Hilles, are proud of the team and excited to represent the Gem state on the national level.

“This is the cream of the crop. They really love the math, they love the science, and this is a showcase for them to be able to show how well they do,” said Connor.

“It's just a great honor that we can go and represent Twin Falls, Idaho, and go compete at the national level against some of the best schools in the nation,” said Hilles.

The team began with 17 students and has been cut down to five of the best middle school students O'Leary has to offer in science and math. Kodi Harding, who is an eight- grade student at the middle school, was stunned when her team made the improbable comeback.

“It didn’t feel real, it was crazy,” said Harding.

Hilles still feels proud of the team's accomplishments, even if they don't win in Washington, and says the future is bright for these incredible students.

“Hopefully they will continue throughout their future, and through high school and college, and hopefully in their careers, and will make a better life for everybody on Earth,” said Hilles.

RELATED | Timberline High School team advances to National Science Bowl

To learn more about The National Science Bowl, click here.