Timberline High School team advances to National Science Bowl

BOISE, Idaho — Local students from Timberline High School won the regional competition of the National Science Bowl (NSB) and are heading to compete in the finals in Washington DC.

The NSB draws in more than 14,000 middle and high school students annually and is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science.

The Science Bowl is a trivia-based buzzer game where students compete against other teams to answer questions. The questions focus on STEM subjects, including disciplines of Earth and Space, Science, Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Energy and Math.

Timberline HS was represented at the regional competition by two teams, the A-Team and the B-Team comprised of students in their sophomore, junior and senior years.

courtesy of Timberline High School Science Bowl teams from Timberline High School

Front row: Corrine Pixton, Kathy Lie, Towako Tamano, Stephanie Liu, Blessy Bellamkonda, Jacob Meyer and Austin Giffen

Back Row: Jessica Rice, Luke Bousfield, Joseph Thomson, Vishal Suresh, Pierre Lehn

The A-Team won the 2023 Regional Championship and will head to the National competition at the end of April.

“The National Science Bowl® is an extraordinary competition that brings together young minds across America through science and technology,” said Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, DOE Office of Science Director, “and I would like to congratulate the Timberline High School team as they advance to the National Finals! Good luck to you – our future scientists, visionaries, and leaders!”

This marks the third in recent years that a team from Timberline has won the regional trophy (2020, 2022, 2023) and advanced to the finals.

Vera O'Leary Middles School in Twin Falls will also be competing in the National event.