Hempitecture opens first industrial hemp manufacturing plant in U.S.

JEROME, Idaho — Hempitecture became the first industrial hemp manufacturing plant in the U.S. on Feburary 17.

It is the first of its kind in America helping produce Hempitecture's staple product HempWool, a new eco-friendly, sustainable housing insulation.

The opening marks the start of a new industry in southern Idaho that hopes to benefit the Magic Valley and the states economy as a whole.

“This area is primed for growth. The pump is primed. Companies are going to continue to come here. I think we are just seeing the start of Jerome and the Magic Valley region becoming a manufacturing and economic powerhouse,” said Mattie Mead, CEO and founder of Hempitecture.

RELATED: How one company is making housing material out of a newly legalized crop

Hempitecture was recently the recipient of a $500,000 prize from Grow-NY for being a bio-based sustainable product. Mead hopes this new plant will provide economic opportunity for the Magic Valley and more farmers will invest in growing hemp in southern Idaho.

“It’s also a win for farmers. It’s a win for rural communities. It’s a win for economic opportunity and development by taking bio-based materials and turning them into building based materials, thermal insulation which is what Hempitecture is designed to produce,” said Mead.

“A great opportunity for them to have a better rotation, better soil management and stuff like that,” said Trent Baker, plant manager for Hempitecture.

Time Cornie is the owner of 1000 Springs Mill in Buhl and was the first farmer in the state of Idaho to grow an harvest industrial hemp. The plant is apart of the the cannabis genome but doesn't carry any of the qualities of marijuana.

RELATED: First industrial hemp farm begins harvesting hemp seeds in Idaho

For more information on Hempitecture, click here.