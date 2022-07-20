TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Foodbanks across the Magic Valley are seeing in increase in providing food boxes for local residents.

This is due to national inflation causing prices to climb everywhere from gas, utilities, groceries, and housing. Many people are visiting foodbanks for the first time in search of help.

"We would do 35-40 food boxes a day. We're 60 plus food boxes a day now. Almost 70. We are right at 68-70," said Karen Pearson, warehouse manager at South Central Community Action Partnership (SCCAP).

Delphine Kampe is a volunteer at SCCAP who saw their bills skyrocket this year.

"Rent, utilities, food, you name (it), it's gone-up sky high," she said.

The combination of multiple financial burdens has forced people to seek help across the Gem State. Many still even recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For those that are living day to day and struggling already and maybe just trying to get on their feet, they are the ones who are probably hit the hardest," said Randy Wastradowski, community service director for SCCAP.

SCCAP also provides rent and utility relief as well as many other programs to help support those facing financial struggle. For more information on SCCAP, click here.