Foodbank donations dwindling as needs rise

BOISE, Idaho — Foobanks in the Treasure Valley saw a generous amount of donations during the pandemic, but donations are now dwindling as community needs are rising.

Right now, St. Vincent de Paul is seeing a big dip in monetary support. Staff there say inflation is at the root of the problem, as record prices for gas and groceries have put people in a tough spot.

St. Vincent de Paul employees have been seeing empty shelves on top of fewer donations.

“We’re just seeing a limited amount of food available for from our food partners than we've seen potentially as far back as I can remember, " said Ralph May, director of St. Vincent de Paul.

If you would like to donate money, food, or even volunteer with St. Vincent de Paul, click here.