BLM holding subcommittee meeting on Lava Ridge project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will host a subcommittee meeting on the proposed Lava Ridge project on July 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This meeting is designed to give the Resource Advisory council (RAC) at BLM a comprehensive view of this project so they can develop a recommendation for BLM to make a decision on the wind energy proposal.

Magic Valley Energy

The proposed plan would generate 1,000+ megawatts of power and is set to start construction in 2023.

“The intent is for the RAC and the subcommittee to have a comprehensive view of the project and the issues involved with the project,” said Kasey Prestwich, project manager at BLM.

This meeting will cover various topics concering the wind project as well as allow stakeholders to express their view points on the project.

“Then, they will use that information to inform the whole resource advisory committee about the project, and the resource advisory committee will take that information and make a recommendation to BLM,” said Prestwich.

There will also be a time for public comment allowing those in the magic valley to express their opinions and concerns on the project.

For more information on the project, click here. For more information on the BLM meeting, click here.