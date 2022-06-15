Major clean energy project planned for the Magic Valley, but not everyone wants it

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two major wind turbine projects are planned for the Magic Valley, bringing the possibility of generating large amounts of clean energy — but not everyone wants the projects in Twin Falls.

The Lava Ridge and Salmon Falls projects are two large scale energy projects that will be located north and south of Twin Falls with a potential to provide close to 1,800 or more megawatts of energy.

The projects output adds tons of clean energy. But the problem? The power may not stay in state.

“We have not received any guarantees that any of the power is staying in Idaho so that makes it extremely difficult. Also when you start talking about our landscapes in Idaho and public lands here,” said Jack Johnson, Twin Falls county commissioner.

Magic Valley Energy

With no promise of energy staying in Idaho, some in the community say the cons outweigh the pros. Carol MacNeil has been a resident of Twin Falls for over 70 years and says the project doesn't benefit southern Idaho.

“We are not going to have any access to it. I don’t think that’s right I don’t think that we should have to give up anything to provide power for any other state,” she said.

The proposed Lava Ridge project plans to start construction in 2023 and the proposed Salmon Falls projects plans to start in 2024. For more information on the two wind energy projects, click here.