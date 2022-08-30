BLM held its second meeting on the Lava Ridge wind projects as more counties come out in opposition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) held its second subcommittee meeting Thursday as officials consider the future of the Lava Ridge wind project.

The plan, if approved, could place hundreds of wind turbines north of Twin Falls County. BLM holds the controlling interest when it comes to the future of the project moving forward but counties in the surrounding area have recently come out opposing the plan and don't see it as a fit for southern Idaho.

Magic Valley Energy

Most recently Minidoka County during their county commissioners meeting on August 15, passed a resolution opposing the plan joining Lincoln and Jerome Counties.

RELATED: Major clean energy project planned for the Magic Valley, but not everyone wants it

“They are proposing 400 feet to the center turbines. A good example is, you drive across the bridge in twin falls you look down to the water, that’s real close to about how tall that is and that doesn’t count the propellers,” said County Commissioner Jared Orton.

The proposed plan would begin production in 2024 and reach completion in 2025. A similar plan made by Magic Valley Energy is the Salmon Falls project, a smaller turbine plan that would be placed south of Twin Falls county.

Though this could make the Magic Valley a prominent contributor to clean energy, some locals have voiced their disinterest and think the plan wouldn't benefit the gem state.

“Most of them will saw we are not opposed to clean energy but we just don’t think that this is a good site for it, it’s not a good place, it’s not a good fit for this particular location,” said Orton.

The next BLM subcommittee meeting takes place on September 22. For more information on the Lava Ridge Wind project, click here.