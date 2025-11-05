Jimmy Hallyburton wins Boise City Council District 6 race over Lynn Bradescu, Lisa Sanchez

According to the Ada County Clerk's Office of Elections, Jimmy Hallyburton is set to be elected to represent District 6 on the Boise City Council, defeating challengers Lynn Bradescu and Lisa Sanchez in Tuesday’s municipal election.

Hallyburton, a bicycle advocate and founder of the Boise Bicycle Project, was able to secure more than the required simple majority to win the seat. Under Boise city rules, a candidate must receive over 50% of the vote — 50% plus one — to be elected outright in a district race.

District 6 includes much of the city’s central and downtown area. The seat was previously held by Councilmember Lisa Sanchez before she left the role in 2022. Bradescu, a community organizer, and Sanchez, looking to return to the council, both fell short in the three-way contest.

The victory gives Hallyburton two more years on the council — finishing out the remainder of the current term — with the next District 6 election scheduled for 2027 under Boise’s four-district representation system.

