JEROME, Idaho — Thousands of American flags stand proudly in Jerome, commemorating the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

WATCH: The Jerome Healing Field is open to the public, giving neighbors the chance to reflect on the past

The Jerome Healing Field: Remembering the lives lost on 9/11

At Crossroads Point, just north of the Twin Falls exit, the annual Patriots Day celebration provides a place of peace for people to reflect on that tragic day.

"It's important to remember that those people sacrificed their lives for others because of that tragedy, and we need to honor that," said Jerome Firefighter Jeff Hanni.

Standing 8 feet tall, over 3,000 full-size American flags line up in perfect rows, honoring the lives lost in the terrorist attacks in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., 24 years ago.

"Those directly affected by this tragedy still need help, compassion, and support to cope with the ongoing aftermath," added Hanni.

Hosted by the Crossroads Point Business Center in Jerome County, this display is quickly becoming one of the most popular and moving 9/11 memorials in Idaho, growing larger each year.

Jerome firefighter Jeff Hanni is volunteering his time to sit with the flags. He emphasizes that this display is focused on healing.

"This is what they call the Healing Field; people can come here to reflect on that time, remember what happened, and experience a sense of healing if they need it," hanni said.

This year, the Patriots Day display is selling these flags for $40 each. Half of the money raised will go toward purchasing more flags for next year, while the other half will be donated to the Jerome Fire Department.

All of the flags will remain on display until Monday, September 15.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.