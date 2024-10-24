The City of Jerome declared "Capital for a Day", residents make their voices heard

JEROME, Idaho — Idaho's top lawmakers visited the Magic Valley on Thursday as the City of Jerome officially became the Capital for a Day.



"We've been to Hansen and Kimberly and Richfield, so we rotate around,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little.

“We've got a map, and we look at where we haven't been in a while, so it's just a rotation,” said Governor Little.

These monthly meetings give Idahoans a chance to voice their concerns and ask questions about matters impacting their daily lives directly to the lawmakers making those decisions at the statehouse.

Hot topics this week included a third bridge crossing, the Lava Ridge Wind Project, ground water, and, of course, the invasive Quagga Mussels.

"Right now, probably the two biggest issues are the water settlement that Lieutenant Governor Bedke is far from getting resolved and, obviously, the quagga mussels in the Snake River,” said Governor Little. “It's always all the other questions, we got multiple questions about education, questions about behavioral health, those are always part of the standard operating procedure."

"Not everybody sees everything the same way, we all have differences in opinions and views and passions, and I think it's great what happened today with some of the people in the background not saying too much, they came forward and made their viewpoints known, and I think that's great," said Jerome County Commissioner Charles Howell.

One of those people is Julie DeWolfe-Arryo, who had a lot to say about the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project.

"I wanted to both hear and speak in the hope that the passion was still there to protect the people in Jerome and the surrounding counties because it will affect all of us if this continues to move forward," said DeWolfe-Arroyo.

With less than two weeks from the general election, Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane was happy with the turnout.

"It's great to converse with your elected officials. I think for the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor and I, it's always a wonderful opportunity to meet with community members. Obviously, with the election coming up, there were election questions leading into it, so it was great to see that,” said McGrane.

The state leaders also visited Jerome High School to talk with local students about state government and other issues impacting the region.

