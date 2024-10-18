ISDA continues to battle Quagga Mussels in the Snake River, hot-wash stations here to stay

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture continues its second round of treatment to rid the Snake River of invasive Quagga Mussels, and there's no denying its impact on recreation.



Once finished, crews will assess water conditions at Centennial Park, ahead of the 2025 season.

Centennial Park saw 11,772 watercraft through the station, with 6,950 of them requiring a full hot wash.

The ISDA says to expect these stations to be in full force for the foreseeable future.

"I think the biggest concern is the potential of it spreading,” said Melni.

AWOL Adventure Sports owner Paul Melni understands why ISDA efforts are underway for a second time to stop Quagga Mussels from spreading in the Snake River.

With the most recent round of treatment set to wrap up this weekend, the ISDA is continuing to ensure equipment leaving the water is sanitized and cleaned.

"It's been a very good season, and we've expanded those efforts to make sure that boats are clean. Once we get through the treatment, we'll reassess what waters can be open," said Lloyd Knight, Deputy Director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. “But certainly, at Centennial, when water levels are safe again, we'll open that check station again and allow people in that stretch.”

According to the ISDA, the national standard for check stations in this type of situation is five consecutive years from the last detection.

"It's worthy and it's necessary, you can carry invasive species on non-motorized watercraft like kayaks and paddle boards, you can carry it on motorized, you can carry it on inflatable and kayaks, that time it takes to make sure those items are cleaned, drained, and dried," said Knight. “That chance for us to see those and help decontaminate those for folks helps keep the species from moving around from water body to water bodies. “

Meanwhile, Melni, who maintains a popular rental operation in Centennial Park, says even though it has impacted his business, in the end, it's all for the greater good.

"I think it's a great program, I think it's wonderful that our state was proactive and jumped at this quickly. I know that it can be a hassle for people to have to get their boats and kayaks washed but it's a really good thing, it's a good program,” said Melni. “The alternative is the potential for the Quagga Mussel to spread to other places which would be terrible for everyone."