'A beacon of hope': Nampa community gathers at vigil to mourn the sudden loss of Mayor Rick Hogaboam

NAMPA, Idaho — The Canyon County community is mourning the sudden loss of Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam, who suffered a fatal medical emergency during a public meeting last Wednesday night.

Watch: Learn more about the Vigil and community reaction

'A beacon of hope': Nampa holds vigil for Mayor Hogaboam

Hogaboam collapsed during a town hall meeting and later died from a rare cardiac condition known as cardiac tamponade.

Community members gathered for a vigil to honor his life and his impact. Organizers say the vigil mirrored how the late mayor lived, grounded in faith and community.

"This kind of thing is what Rick would do for all of us," Northwest Nazarene University Chaplain Rev. Nate Roskam said.

Idaho News 6

"I just saw him as a real beacon of hope and peace for our community," Roskam said.

Former Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling says their years of friendship are something she will always carry with her, adding she will continue to be one of his biggest cheerleaders.

"Rick was an amazingly smart individual with an incredible heart," Kling said.

Idaho News 6

"He left an amazing imprint, in the short time, not only as mayor, but before that with the city. So Rick, while he's gone, his imprint is there. He's made a difference, and I'm so proud of him, both as a city leader, but as a father, as a man, as a leader in the community," Kling said.

Even in grief, many say Rick's legacy is already visible in the way the community has come together.

Idaho News 6

"You don't lose someone like Rick and not feel it, and the way the community has rallied around the Hogaboam family, the prayer, the support, it's a testament to the heart of Nampa. And, it's communities like this, when they unify around a crisis, uh, that rise to the top. So I think that gives us hope, uh, in the days ahead, but we'll continue to pray for Rick's family," Northwest Nazarene University President Dr. Mark DeMichael said.

A public service to honor Hogaboam is planned for Tuesday, March 31st at 5 p.m. at the Idaho Center.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.