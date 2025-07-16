Sunglasses protect more than just your style: What to know about eye health this summer

BOISE, Idaho — As summer heats up across the Treasure Valley, sunglasses have become the must-have accessory of the season. But these stylish frames serve a much more important purpose than just completing your summer look — they're essential for protecting your eye health.

Hear Dr. Daniel Meltzer explain why eye protection is so vital in the summertime:

Summer eye protection

Over time, the sun literally can damage the infrastructure of the cells of the eye, just like we know it can damage our skin. This damage can lead to serious conditions like macular degeneration or cataracts, which is why proper eye protection is essential for our Idaho community.

When shopping for sunglasses, you should look for pairs that provide 100 percent UVA and UVB protection. Surprisingly, the darkness of the lenses isn't what matters most.

"It's the coating not necessarily the darkness, the darkening really just relaxes your eye, but that's independent of a UVA UVB coating," Dr. Meltzer said.

This means you can have full protection even with clear lenses, giving people more options for eye protection that fits their style.

Annual eye exams are another important part of maintaining eye health. During these checkups, doctors can detect early signs of conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure before they become serious problems.

Protective eyewear also serves another important purpose in our community – keeping physical objects out of your eyes, especially for those working in construction or home improvement projects around the Treasure Valley.

For those of us spending long hours in front of screens, Dr. Meltzer recommends taking regular breaks and considering blue light blockers to reduce eye strain.

For Wellness Wednesday, let's prioritize eye health together. Remember: stylish protection starts with smart choices.