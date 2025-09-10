'No pain, no gain' only works for exercise. How to control pain without turning to opioids

BOISE, Idaho — Chronic pain affects one in six Americans. And it can make life miserable. Today, we’re looking at the keys to managing chronic pain without getting addicted to opioids.

Back in the 1980s, chronic pain was a huge issue. The public demanded help. And the pharmaceutical industry responded with opioids.

Pain relief advice

“Pain has never gone away, and we introduced opiates decades and decades ago, and consumers were flooded with them, and we’ve created a second problem, which is unintentional opioid addictions,” says Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

But Dr. Meltzer says the prescription culture that grew out of the opioid crisis is slowly being replaced by a more holistic concept for chronic pain.

“Talk to a doctor, they will create a plan that has medical components, possibly surgical components, physical therapy, lifestyle changes. There are lots of ways to manage pain to let people have active, healthy lives,” explains Dr. Meltzer.

Chronic pain typically lasts more than three months.

Meanwhile, for shorter-term pain like stubbing a toe or recovering from minor surgery, Dr. Meltzer says alternatives like ice, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen can be very effective. In fact, a huge study this year from the Journal of the American Dental Association found that ibuprofen and acetaminophen work better on pain than opioids.