New blood pressure guidelines recommend lower target to prevent heart attack and stroke

BOISE, Idaho — The American Heart Association now recommends that the long-standing standard blood pressure reading of 120 over 80 should be considered the maximum, not the ideal target.

"This data shows that 120 and under for that systolic number is the critical number for preventing the big three adverse outcomes that come with outstanding hypertension, which are heart attack, stroke, and heart failure," explained Dr. Meltzer, an emergency room physician and Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueShield of Idaho.

WATCH: What the AHA's update means for you

New blood pressure guidelines: What the AHA's update means for you

For those concerned that the new target is out of reach, experts say several practical steps can help. Many inexpensive medications can lower blood pressure, and lifestyle changes — including quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and exercising regularly — can also make a significant difference.

Because blood pressure can fluctuate minute to minute due to stress and other factors, Dr. Meltzer recommends using a home blood pressure cuff to establish a reliable baseline.

"Couple times a day and same time of day for a week or two track it, and that will give you a good sense of the trends of your blood pressure and how well it's controlled," added Meltzer.

Basic home blood pressure monitors can cost as little as $25.

The American Heart Association estimates that half of all U.S. adults have high blood pressure.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.