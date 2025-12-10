Holiday gatherings offer a perfect opportunity to discuss family health history

BOISE, Idaho — The holidays present an ideal time to focus on your health, and gathering with family creates a unique opportunity to learn more about your medical heritage.

While colds, flu, and other illnesses tend to increase during the holidays due to indoor gatherings, you can turn family time into a health advantage by collecting important medical information from your relatives.

Establish a family health history by talking to your blood relatives this holiday season

"Talk to them. You know, talk to your parents and grandparents and begin to understand their medical history in a way that's sensitive because it really may impact your own," said Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

Information about cancers, autoimmune diseases, and cardiac issues can be particularly valuable since these conditions are often hereditary. I recommend writing down what you learn and sharing it with your doctor.

"That will prompt the physician to proactively screen for certain things, for instance, if you have family history of colon cancer or breast cancer, you may be screened earlier than the normal population," Meltzer explained.

Since early detection often makes the difference between life and death, taking time this holiday season to evaluate your family history is a smart investment in your future health.

