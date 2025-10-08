Emmett 'TOPS' group leans on each other to get healthier together, earning state recognition

EMMETT, Idaho — In Emmett, neighbors are leaning on each other to get healthier together, and they're being recognized for their hard work through accountability and community support that keeps them motivated and moving forward.

Every Wednesday morning in Emmett, you'll see neighbors like Barbara McLaren taking charge of their health through the Take Off Pounds Sensibly program, otherwise known as TOPS.

Barbara joined the TOPS program in 1974 while living in Simi Valley, California, where she worked as the lead crossing guard. Her family moved to Emmett in 1979, and after 44 years in California, Barbara and her husband decided to make Emmett their permanent home.

See how a group in Emmett stays healthy through peer support

WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Emmett TOPS group

"We started coming up here and fell in love with the town of Emmett, and so we just decided that day that's where we'd live," McLaren said.

Barbara has found the program to be life-changing, providing consistency through decades of life changes.

"It's like a second part of your life when you've been with it so long," McLaren said.

Despite facing personal health challenges, including congenital heart failure and diabetes, Barbara remains committed to the TOPS program and rarely misses a meeting.

"I would never give up 'TOPS' even though I have ups and downs with my weight," McLaren said.

The local TOPS 0375 Emmett chapter, led by Carla Anderson, was named Idaho's top chapter for total weight loss last year, an achievement that reflects the collective effort of all members.

"It's just wonderful as a group to achieve that loss, especially for the state. That means all of us had a part of it. It just wasn't one person; it was the whole group," Anderson said.

The group recently participated in a state recognition day event in Boise, bringing chapters from across the state together.

"It's over in Boise, and it'll be the areas where we all get together and we get recognized for the months of January to August. We have turned in our number of poundage lost, who the highest loser was, etc., and it'll all be shared with the state," Anderson explained.

The event took place at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Oct 4, and included multiple groups throughout the Treasure Valley.

Betty McDonald, the group's treasurer and a member since 2013, recently received recognition as the best loser for September, meaning she lost the most weight among group members that month.

"That makes me real proud. I'm real happy about that," McDonald said.

Anderson, who has been part of the group for over two years across two separate memberships, emphasizes that TOPS goes beyond traditional dieting approaches.

"It's not a diet, it's a healthy living program. Learn to manage, learn to live with it, and just learn to be healthier," Anderson said.

The program is open to men and women, ages seven and up, welcoming anyone interested in healthy living.

"We welcome anyone to this group," Anderson said.

McDonald emphasizes that TOPS allows for individual approaches to healthy living rather than prescriptive dieting.

"TOPS is a group that is really individual. It's 'Take Off Pounds Sensibly.' I don't tell you what to eat. You are going to think sensibly about the food that you eat," McDonald said.

The group conducts weekly weigh-ins between 9 and 9:30 a.m., though participation is optional, followed by meetings that start at 9:30 a.m. The structured meetings include the Pledge of Allegiance, reading of minutes from the previous week, attendance, recognition of weight loss achievements, and programming that extends beyond physical health.

The Emmett chapter participates in a unique competition with a sister group in Moose Lake, Minnesota, demonstrating the worldwide reach of the TOPS program.

"It is worldwide, and we met someone last year who comes to visit her mother here, that's from Moose Lake, Minnesota, and so our sister group in Moose Lake, Minnesota, and us are having a contest," Anderson said. "We have calculated the mileage distance between the two meetings or cities, and we are counting our steps, our minutes of exercise, and any weight loss we have to achieve that mileage as a group. So the first group to reach either Emmett, Idaho or Moose Lake, Minnesota gets a basket according to what that state is known for. Minnesota's gonna do wild rice, and we're doing potatoes," Anderson said.

McDonald describes the experience as transformative and deeply supportive.

"It isn't just about food. It's about how you feel, and if you're having a hard time, or if you are needing a little boost," McDonald said.

The group's support system extends beyond weekly meetings through shared goals and friendship.

McDonald says the support has been invaluable through personal challenges: "And through my ups and downs, I couldn't have been with a better group to give me the love and the support that I needed."

For Barbara, the emotional and mental support from the group has been invaluable, especially as she navigates health challenges.

"I can call one of them and they'll be there to take care of me or give me an answer or just give me a good hug," McLaren said.

McDonald emphasizes the non-judgmental nature of the group's support system. "If you gain weight, so be it. We support you. Come back next week, and things may be different," McDonald said.

Faith plays an important role for many members of the Emmett chapter, though Anderson notes it's not a requirement.

"Faith does play a big role in this for this group. It's not absolutely necessary, but for all of us— it works," Anderson said.

Anderson emphasizes the importance of self-care and personal worth in the group's message.

"I wanna get out that it's important to care about yourself. It's important to remember you are here, you are important, and you need to care about yourself and that the Lord loves you too," Anderson said.

McDonald describes what newcomers can expect from the group.

"Well, they can expect lots of smiles, lots of greetings, and we would be more than happy to have anyone join us," McDonald said.

"The camaraderie of the group is just something that, you know, I need myself and I know that all the other girls here enjoy it too," McLaren said.

Anderson describes the group as welcoming and caring.

"We genuinely care about each other, and we hope you join us," Anderson said.

The Emmett TOPS chapter meets every Wednesday morning at the Gem County Recreation District, with weigh-ins at 9 a.m. and meetings starting at 9:30 a.m.

The first meeting is free for anyone who wants to learn more about the program.