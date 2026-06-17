Boise River floating season approaches; here's what you need to know to stay safe

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise River is still officially closed for floating, but mid-June is typically when that changes.

Water safety

Even though the river looks calm, it can turn on you quickly if you are not careful. Staying aware and wearing a life jacket is smart. And even though the water looks clean, it can be contaminated with algae and other things. Dr. Daniel Meltzer says to avoid drinking it.

"These can produce toxins which can cause skin and eye irritation and even liver damage it can be fatal to dogs," Meltzer said.

Jumping from bridges and concrete walls is a popular activity on the river, but Dr. Meltzer says you might want to think twice about that.

"Sadly every year we see injuries that are 100 percent preventable often in young people that have jumped from 10 feet or higher into an unknown body of water," Meltzer said.

Meltzer says never jump into water where you can't see the bottom because new hazards can appear at any time.