Avoiding high cholesterol and the health issues that come with it

BOISE, Idaho — Some health issues develop quickly, but others, like high cholesterol, can be silent killers for years.

Here at Wellness Wednesday, we're all about being healthier together by understanding the risks of high cholesterol and how you can take action to maintain a happy and healthy lifestyle.

Avoiding high cholesterol

Did you know: you don’t have to be overweight or eat greasy food to have high cholesterol?

Dr. Daniel Meltzer explains, “It’s mostly a disease that’s dependent on your genetics.” In fact, nearly 40% of Americans have high cholesterol, meaning it’s a common concern.

The 'bad' cholesterol is called LDL, and the 'good' is HDL. When LDL gets out of control, it can cause serious problems.

Dr. Meltzer warns, “If you get clogging of the pipes—which is what high cholesterol does because of plaque buildup—it can reduce blood flow to critical organs like the brain or heart. Sometimes, those plaques can rupture and go to places they shouldn’t.” Meltzer says this can lead to heart attacks or strokes.

The good news?

Checking your cholesterol is easy—it requires only a simple blood test. Regular screenings are essential.

If your cholesterol is high, medications called statins can help bring it under control quickly. Additionally, lifestyle changes like eating healthier, quitting smoking, and exercising regularly can make a big difference.