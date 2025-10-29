Adverse drug interactions are a common cause of falls but there's an easy way to avoid them

BOISE — The older we get, the more medications we tend to take — and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Prescription drugs can help lower cholesterol, control high blood pressure and manage a range of other conditions. But too much of a good thing can be harmful.

“It’s logarithmic,” explains Dr. Daniel Meltzer. “Every supplement or drug you add isn’t just one plus one — it’s one times two times three. It becomes exponentially more challenging the more medications we add.”

Watch to learn more about the possible interactions that can occur between meds —

Avoiding adverse drug interactions

Drug interactions can cause serious side effects. Even over-the-counter supplements can alter how prescription drugs work.

“Those are potent medications, and when you add certain supplements to them, you can be at risk for changes in blood pressure, kidney disease, heart disease or bleeding,” says Meltzer.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the risk of those complications — including debilitating falls — increases significantly when taking five or more drugs or supplements.

Meltzer says it’s important to review your medication list with professionals trained to analyze them — and they’re often close by.

“Pharmacists are critical resources to review the safety, efficacy and interactions of those medications,” says Meltzer.