8,500 Idahoans are diagnosed with cancer every year, but early detection can save your life

BOISE, Idaho — Cancer remains the leading cause of death in Idaho, with 8,500 residents diagnosed every year, according to Idaho Health and Welfare.

The good news, experts say, is that many cancers are treatable — especially when caught early.

While glioblastomas, pancreatic cancer and metastasized melanomas remain among the most difficult cancers to fight, other cancers that were once considered a death sentence are now manageable, according to Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

"People are living with cancer longer, so its more like a chronic condition," Meltzer said.

Hear what Dr. Meltzer has to say about early screenings for cancer —

Fighting Idaho's number one killer

Prevention is also key. Meltzer pointed to the most common risk factors among people who develop cancer.

"10 percent smoke, almost 10 percent are heavy drinkers, and one in four report effectively no exercise," Meltzer said.

Genetics also play a significant role, which is why Meltzer recommends telling your doctor about your family history so you can be screened appropriately.

Regular screening, he said, can be lifesaving.

"Those things with screening we can catch early and cure," Meltzer said.