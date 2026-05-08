Western Idaho Fair announces two new musical acts, including 90s hitmakers

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Western Idaho Fair announced two new musical acts this week for its highly anticipated 2026 Concert Series.

They are 90s hitmakers and alternative rock icons, Third Eye Blind, as well as hard rockers and multi-platinum band, Skillet.

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Third Eye Blind will take the Grandstand concert stage on August 26, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Skillet will warm up the crowd by playing the same venue at the same time on August 25.

Since their founding in 1997, Third Eye Blind has sold roughly 12 million records worldwide while continuing to produce music that connects with people across generations.

Previously nominated for two GRAMMYs, Skillet is known for its powerful live performances, where the band's chemistry translates to an unforgettable fan experience.

Jimmy Fontaine Skillet will perform on the Grandstand stage on Aug. 25, 2026.

General admission to the shows remains free for fair attendees. However, those looking for an elevated experience may reserve Grandstand, fan zone, club, and loge-style seats. Tickets for those seats are available starting today. Pricing for the aforementioned seating currently ranges from $39 to $131.