Western Idaho Fair reveals the first artist for the 2026 concert series

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Western Idaho Fair recently revealed its first artist for the 2026 Concert Series.

Contemporary country star Brantley Gilbert will take the Grandstand at Expo Idaho in Garden City on Monday, August 24, at 7:30 p.m. Gilbert is known for blending southern rock roots, rap stylings, and modern country arrangements to create a one-of-a-kind sound all his own.

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Gilbert has two platinum albums, seven No. 1 hits, and boasts nearly 3.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Western Idaho Fair

General admission to the shows remains free for fair attendees. However, those looking for an elevated experience may reserve Grandstand, fan zone, club, and loge-style seats. Tickets for those seats are available starting today. Pricing for the aforementioned seating currently ranges from $39 to $131.

Buy tickets here: Brantley Gilbert | 2026 Concert Series